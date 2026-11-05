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‘La Bola Negra’ review: A beautiful, heart-wrenching tale of love and memory
By Moira Macdonald, The Seattle Times,3 days ago
Watching “La Bola Negra,” the award-winning Spanish historical drama directed by Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi, is like standing in a museum, gazing at a vast work of art. You see beauty, you see unexpected details, you’re a bit overwhelmed by the enormity of its world, the choices of color and light, the interconnectedness of its stories. It’s a movie I wished I could have watched a second time before reviewing, to better absorb its intricacies and its meticulously braided triple-timeline structure, but it’s a beautiful, heart-wrenching world to get lost in.