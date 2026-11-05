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Andrei Vasilevskiy “extremely happy” in Tampa Bay according to agent
By Justin G.,4 days ago
While Tampa Bay Lightning fans grapple with one future hall-of-famer’s future with the team, why not throw another log on the fire and speculate about how much longer another one will be with the organization? More and more signs point to Nikita Kucherov winding down the Lightning portion of his NHL career once his contract expires this summer. Where he ends up on July 1 of 2027 is still up in the air, but that date also has significance for one of his teammates, Andrei Vasilevskiy. That would mark the start of the final year of his current contract, and also the first day he is eligible to sign an extension.