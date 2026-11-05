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Portland Winterhawks Blow Three-Goal Lead, Fall To Medicine Hat In Overtime Thriller As WHL Expansion News Shakes Up The League
By Stuart Kemp,3 days ago
Well, it was a strong first period as the Portland Winterhawks potted three goals on seven shots within the first ten minutes of the game. Luke Wilfley started things off while shorthanded, taking a pass from the corner to score in front. Five minutes later, captain Nathan Brown put the home squad up by two as the Hawks stripped the puck in the Tigers’ zone. A fake attempted wraparound left the net wide open for Brown. The ink had barely dried on the scoresheet when Sam Spehar tipped in a Cameron Jacobsen shot from the blueline.