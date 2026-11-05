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Carson Daly named co-anchor of NBC's 'Saturday Today'
By Stephen Battaglio, Los Angeles Times,5 days ago
Carson Daly is adding a sixth day to his work week as NBC News named him co-anchor of "Saturday Today." The division announced Thursday that Daly will join co-anchor Laura Jarrett, feature anchor Joe Fryer and meteorlogist Angie Lassman on the Saturday edition of its morning franchise starting this weekend. He succeeds Peter Alexander, who left "Saturday Today" in March to become a daytime anchor at MS NOW.