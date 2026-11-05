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Mike Lee and Darren Yan Unveil ISO, a Next-Generation Management Firm Specializing in Creators, Live Streamers, Gaming and Music
By Cynthia Littleton,4 days ago
Gaming and digital media veterans Mike Lee and Darren Yan have joined together to launch ISO, a talent management firm that specializes in representing the hottest commodities in marketing and media these days: creators and livestreaming personalities. Based in Los Angeles, Lee and Yan have quietly been building ISO’s operations for about a year, with […]