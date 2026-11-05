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De Ruiter Introduces ‘Solstic’ — Its New Roma Tomato Variety
By Growing Produce Staff,2 days ago
Further strengthening De Ruiter’s already well-established tomato portfolio, inclusive of beef and tomatoes-on-the-vine (TOV) offerings, ‘Solstic’ (previously trialed under pre-commercial designation DRTJ4101), supports lit and unlit production cycles and loose or truss harvesting. The variety combines intermediate resistance to Powdery mildew with strong plant vigor and consistent fruit setting to support reliable yield potential. ‘Solstic’ also produces uniform, oval-shaped red fruit averaging 90 to 110 grams and has demonstrated low susceptibility to blossom end rot. Together, these characteristics help growers navigate production challenges while maintaining consistent fruit quality.