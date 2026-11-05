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‘Entertainment Tonight’ Hosts Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner to Serve as Hollywood Christmas Parade Grand Marshals (EXCLUSIVE)
By Marcmalkin,4 days ago
“Entertainment Tonight” hosts Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner will serve as grand marshal’s of this year’s Hollywood Christmas Parade. The parade, taking place Nov. 29 and presented by Associated Television International in association with The City of Los Angeles, will be hosted by Erik Estrada and Laura McKenzie, along with parade co-hosts Montel Williams and […]