undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Review: 'Wild Horse Nine' gives both Malkovich, Rockwell plenty to chew on
By Adam Graham, The Detroit News,3 days ago
John Malkovich gets his best role in two decades in "Wild Horse Nine," writer-director Martin McDonagh's darkly humorous tragicomedy about two CIA officers on a trip to Easter Island, which ends up being a thoughtful, contemplative rumination on death and dying. Malkovich plays Chris Carlisle, a veteran CIA officer who's...