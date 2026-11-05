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Paris Jackson questions the spending of the executor of her father’s estate
By Brian Niemietz, New York Daily News,4 days ago
NEW YORK — Paris Jackson wants the executor of her dad Michael Jackson’s estate to account for noteworthy expenditures, including nearly $4 million in legal costs. The pop icon’s 28-year-old daughter alleges in legal filings viewed by TMZ that estate executor John Branca’s omitted information from 18 estate-owned businesses in his most recent financial report. Her attorneys are also calling into question monies being spent on private and nearly $605,000 in “unspecified” credit card and law firm costs. Expenses also reportedly allege that more than $9.4 million was set aside to pay Branca and late executor John McClain. Furthermore, Jackson wants to know why hundreds of thousands of dollars are sitting in low-yield bank accounts.