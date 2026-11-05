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Wemby Compared to Wilt Chamberlain, 'Superman' by Dylan Harper After Historic 50-20 Stat Line
By Adam Wells,2 days ago
"He's basically Wilt," Harper told reporters. "The other team tries to do everything [to stop Wembanyama]. They throw out any adjustment, every adjustment. It's hard to keep big fella out of the paint. He's so dominant when he screens and rolls. He knows how to get to his spots. He's great at the free throw line. So, for us, it's just how do we get him the ball and how do we get the low man away from him?"