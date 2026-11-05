undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Blueshirt Bandwidth #109: Kucherov or Larkin? Plus a Rangers Panic Check
By Eric Kohn,3 days ago
Episode 109 of Blueshirt Bandwidth is the Adam Graves Episode, though Chip makes a case for calling it the Pavel Bure Episode, since Bure was the last Ranger to wear No. 9. Recording on election night as the Rangers top St. Louis, Joe and Chip take stock of a two-week skid: Dylan Garand coming back to earth, an offense that can’t score, the move of Will Cuylle to center, and the Braden Schneider vs. Scott Morrow debate. They also dig into the report on the Rangers’ financial losses and whether it kills any rebuild talk. Then they turn to the NHL’s drama—Nikita Kucherov’s trade request, Dylan Larkin’s suspension in Detroit, and Quinn Hughes’ future in Minnesota—before mailbag questions on Alberts Smits, Dave Maloney’s replacement, Filip Chytil, and more. Give it a listen!