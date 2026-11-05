undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
2026 Employee Recognition Luncheon honorees
4 days ago
Human Resources and Special Events and Scheduling invite all employees to attend the annual USI Employee Luncheon December 8 to recognize and celebrate milestone anniversaries and recent retirees! To reduce food waste and ensure an accurate headcount, Human Resources is requesting that all employees planning to attend the luncheon register to attend by November 30. RSVPs can be submitted now online.