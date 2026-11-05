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Kentucky angler wins $1.25 million prize at Old Hickory bass tournament
By STAFF REPORT,3 days ago
Matt Robertson of Kuttawa, Ky., won a record $1.25 million as the top angler at World Bass Enterprise’s (WBE) “The Champions” Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 31, bringing in a five-fish total catch of 20 lbs., 2 oz. in the final day of competition. WBE’s inaugural world bass championship event featured a record-setting purse of $3.25 million, including a $1.25 million payout […]