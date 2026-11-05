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IBM, ORNL, and AMD Co-Locate the 120-Qubit Nighthawk With an MI355X Umbra Cluster for Quantum Error Correction
By Harold Fritts,4 days ago
IBM, AMD, and the Department of Energy’s Quantum Science Center at Oak Ridge National Laboratory unveiled a co-design platform for quantum error correction today, built around quantum and classical hardware sitting in the same facility. At IBM’s quantum site in Poughkeepsie, New York, IBM quantum computers including the 120-qubit IBM Quantum Nighthawk processor are co-located with Umbra, an ORNL high-performance computing system built on AMD Instinct MI355X GPUs and 5th Gen AMD EPYC CPUs. The AMD hardware supplies the classical side of the research: decoding, optimization, and software orchestration.