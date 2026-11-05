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Arizona Cardinals QB Depth Chart After Jacoby Brissett Trade to Ravens: Who Is the Starting Quarterback?
By Santiago Leon,3 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals quarterback depth chart is undergoing another change following reports that veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett is being traded to the Baltimore Ravens ahead of Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season. With Brissett reportedly heading to Baltimore, Gardner Minshew II is positioned as Arizona’s starting quarterback, while rookie...