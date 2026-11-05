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Your November Weekend Getaway in Staunton
3 days ago
If you want to take a little time for yourself before holiday obligations stuff your schedule like a Thanksgiving turkey, consider a November weekend getaway in Staunton. Here’s how to make the most of the cooler weather and changing seasons with a great mix of dining suggestions, ways to enjoy the last of the seasonal color, and entertainment. We’ll even inspire you with some guided dining experiences and help you source a tablescape that invites conversation. Here’s what to do in Staunton on a November weekend.