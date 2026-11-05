undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
CoreWeave Takes Its 400Gbps AI Backbone to Seven Asia Pacific and Middle East Markets, Brings Copenhagen Capacity Online
By Harold Fritts,4 days ago
CoreWeave has brought most of its planned 22.5MW of IT capacity online at atNorth’s DEN01 data center in Copenhagen, its first deployment in Denmark, and is extending its Global AI Network backbone to seven markets in the Middle East and Asia Pacific. The new points of presence (PoPs) start coming online in the fourth quarter of 2026, and CoreWeave expects the network to form a full loop around the globe in mid-2027.