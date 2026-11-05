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This week, we give our best Big Ten Football bets for UCLA vs. Minnesota, Oregon vs. Ohio State, Iowa vs. Northwestern, and more:
By Matt Eifert,4 days ago
Week 9 was disappointing on Betting the Big Ten, as Michigan was one of six teams we picked that failed to cover. However, we got the most important game correct as USC easily covered against a lackluster Ohio State team. We went a frustrating 3-6 on the week, dropping our season total to 51-45-1.