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Tether's Hadron Partners with RedStone to Enhance Tokenized Asset Infrastructure
By James Ding,3 days ago
Tether, the largest company in the digital asset industry, has announced a collaboration between its asset-tokenization platform, Hadron, and RedStone, a data infrastructure provider specializing in on-chain finance. The partnership aims to enhance the pricing, settlement, and liquidity infrastructure for tokenized assets issued through Hadron by Tether. Improved Pricing and...