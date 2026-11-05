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Matt Dillon on How He Approached His Portrayal of Stallone's Dad
3 days ago
Academy Award-nominee Matt Dillon joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to discuss his role in the biopic "I Play Rocky" as Sylvester Stallone's father. Dillon also shares details about how his unrecognizable physical transformation helped him get into character, discusses his part in the upcoming "Magnificent 7" series, and jokes about his mother giving him "stronger" genes.