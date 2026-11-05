undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Henry Cavill Pokes Fun at JUSTICE LEAGUE's Infamous CGI Mustache Disaster in Hilarious Google Gemini Promo
By Joey Paur,3 days ago
Some Hollywood mistakes are impossible to forget, and Henry Cavill is still having fun with one of the most ridiculous superhero movie mishaps of all time. Nearly a decade after his mustache became an unexpected problem for Justice League, the former Superman actor is getting some hilarious revenge in a new Google Gemini promo.