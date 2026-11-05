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Miami-Dade Couple Charged After Infant Found With Four Broken Ribs
By Julian "Jules" Castillo,4 days ago
A Miami-Dade couple is facing child neglect charges after their four-month-old daughter was found with four broken ribs, including one fracture that was already healing. Gabriella Trabrau, 26, and Kevin Carrasco, 27, were arrested after bringing their infant to the hospital when they reported hearing a cracking noise and seeing her crying uncontrollably.