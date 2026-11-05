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On Medicaid cuts, the Medicare Advantage market, commercial insurance and the future of U.S. health insurance: A conversation with Geisinger's Jeremy Gaskill
3 days ago
The second part of our interview with Jeremy Gaskill, the president of the Geisinger Health Plan. Gaskill discusses trends in the various segments of the health insurance market—Medicaid, Medicare Advantage, the employer-based commercial market and the ACA marketplace. Second of two parts. This transcript has been edited for clarity...
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