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Pondeca named to All-CAA Rookie Team
3 days ago
BUIES CREEK, N.C. – Campbell freshman Aydin Pondeca was selected as a member of the All-CAA Rookie Team, the conference announced Thursday morning. A native of Dallas, Texas, Pondeca spent the majority of his time at left back. In his inaugural season in Buies Creek, he was one of just two players to start all 16 games this year and he finished the campaign second on the team in minutes played, with 1,324.