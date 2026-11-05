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EggBred Expands to East Charlotte: New Location Promises Fresh Breakfast Delights by 2027
By Kristina Hall,4 days ago
Diners looking for a fast-casual breakfast/brunch spot will soon be able to eat at EggBred, located at Eastway Crossing in East Charlotte. According to the Charlotte Observer, the opening of EggBred is planned for sometime in 2027. The EggBred chain is known for freshly cracked breakfast items and homemade sauces, along with waffles, loaded breakfast burritos, and breakfast sandwiches.