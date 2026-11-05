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Jeremy Gaskill on Geisinger Health Plan’s Medicare Advantage growth
3 days ago
As other insurers pull back, Geisinger Health Plan isn’t exiting any Medicare Advantage plans for 2027 and expects to grow, President Jeremy Gaskill says. While insurers have been canceling Medicare Advantage plans and exiting markets amid higher-than-expected utilization, Geisinger Health Plan (GHP) is holding steady and expects to grow in 2027, according to Jeremy Gaskill, the plan’s president. GHP has roughly 100,000 Medicare Advantage members in HMO and PPO plans, out of just over 500,000 members across all lines of business. Gaskill joined GHP in February after more than two decades at Humana, where he most recently served as central region president for Medicare.