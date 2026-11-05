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Indra Leads Spanish Project to Monitor Underwater Infrastructure
By Giulia Bernacchi,3 days ago
Indra and six other Spanish companies have agreed to develop a surveillance system combining autonomous vehicles, acoustic sensors, and AI to monitor underwater infrastructure and detect potential threats. Called SIPRIS, the project aims to bring information from the sea surface and seabed into a shared operational picture, helping operators identify...