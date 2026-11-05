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Popular YouTuber charged with sex crimes after shocking documentary
3 days ago
Former YouTuber EDP445 has been arrested and charged with several felony sex crimes after statements he made in a documentary. Bryant Turhanemmerson Moreland was arrested in Las Vegas on Nov. 4 and charged in California with four felonies. His charges include attempting to commit lewd acts upon a child, meeting a minor for lewd purposes, contacting a minor with intent to commit a sexual offense and distributing or showing pornography to a minor, according to Kern County court records viewed by USA TODAY.