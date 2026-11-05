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GM to Pay $220 Million in Settlement Joined by Wisconsin DOJ Over Driver Data
4 days ago
MADISON, WI — The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) and a coalition are announcing that General Motors (GM) will pay $220 million to settle allegations that it illegally sold consumers’ private driver behavior data and location information to third parties, including data brokers, who then sold the data to insurance companies. For many consumers, this data was used by insurance companies in part to set insurance rates.
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