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Saab Takes Naval Combat Systems Into a New Generation With ‘9LV’
By Joe Saballa,3 days ago
Saab’s 9LV naval combat system has entered a new generation, with an updated architecture designed to help warships manage increasingly complex threats and coordinate operations across multiple domains. The system brings together sensors, weapons, combat management, and command-and-control functions to give crews a shared operational picture and help commanders...