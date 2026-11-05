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Bulldogs Bar and Grill: A dog-friendly destination serving up wings, cocktails, and comfort food
By Holly Martin,3 days ago
Come. Sit. Stay. That’s the unofficial motto at Bulldogs Bar and Grill in Egg Harbor City, where a love of dogs is just as much a part of the experience as the food and drinks. With their signature wraparound Puppy Porch, dog-inspired decor and a menu filled with comfort food favorites, this local bar and grill is a destination for both four-legged friends and their humans.
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