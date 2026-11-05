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Rheinmetall Delivers First Caracal Air Assault Vehicles to German, Dutch Armies
By Joe Saballa,3 days ago
Rheinmetall has handed over the first series-production Caracal tactical vehicles to the German and Dutch armed forces, marking the start of deliveries under a joint order for more than 1,500 vehicles. The handover took place on October 29 at the company’s production facility in the Netherlands, where its representatives presented...
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