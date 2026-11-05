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HII, Thales Link Underwater Drone and Mine Neutralization Systems
By Giulia Bernacchi,2 days ago
HII and Thales have demonstrated a mine countermeasure system that connects an autonomous underwater search vehicle, AI-assisted sonar analysis, and remotely operated equipment for identifying and neutralizing mines. The exercise brought these stages into a shared command environment, allowing operators to manage the process from detecting a suspicious object to...