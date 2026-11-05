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Rep. Danny Williams re-elected as Oklahoma House Democrats renew calls to resign
By Hayden Alexander,4 days ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma House Democrats are renewing calls for Rep. Danny Williams (R-Seminole) to resign after he was re-elected Tuesday night. The Democratic Caucus leadership called on Williams to resign earlier this year following allegations of sexual misconduct. These allegations led to a House Rules Committee meeting in September to discuss and recommend disciplinary action.
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