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The depth and breadth of Republican losses are staggering
By Washington post,3 days ago
In today’s edition … The depth of Republican losses is staggering … Dems had a great night in state legislative races … but first …. Senate Majority PAC, the top Democratic super PAC focused on winning back the Senate, and its affiliated groups spent more than $550 million to flip seven seats and win the majority in the chamber, the group told donors in a memo late Wednesday.