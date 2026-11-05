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Lockheed Redirects GMLRS Rocket to New Target Mid-Flight
By Joe Saballa,3 days ago
Lockheed Martin has demonstrated a new capability that allows the US Army to change the target of a Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) rocket while it is in flight. The test took place at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico, where the rocket was launched from a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) before receiving updated targeting information.