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Tennessee Highway Patrol announces November checkpoints across West Tennessee
By Amelia Carlson,4 days ago
JACKSON, Tenn. (WBBJ) -The Tennessee Highway Patrol will conduct multiple roadside safety checkpoints across the Jackson District throughout November, targeting impaired driving, seatbelt compliance, and driver’s license violations. State troopers will evaluate drivers for signs of alcohol or drug impairment, as well as address observed safety violations. The THP...
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