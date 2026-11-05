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UB Men’s Basketball falls to Marshall in season opener
2 days ago
Buffalo (0-1, 0-0 MAC) fell in their season opener 92-65 to the Marshall Thundering Herd (1-0, 0-0 Sun Belt), which controlled the game from the beginning. The Bulls struggled with their offensive efficiency in the first half, shooting 27% from the field and 20% from behind the arc. Buffalo finished 37% from the field and 19% from three-point range on the night. They limited turnovers, with Buffalo only having 10 giveaways to Marshall’s 11, but could not finish on the extra possessions. Marshall shot 55% from the field in the first half and finished above 50% from the field in the game.