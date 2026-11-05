undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Pitting A Modern Chess Engine On A Pentium PC Against 1996’s Deep Blue
By Maya Posch,5 days ago
Although premature optimization can be a really bad thing, late optimization is sometimes unavoidable because we simply didn’t know about certain algorithms yet to massively improve the solving of a problem. When the 1990s was all about beating chess grandmasters at their game, IBM went so far as to build a the Deep Blue custom super computer for it. This is what [Nicholas Carlini] managed to effectively beat using a version of the Stockfish chess engine running on an era-appropriate Pentium PC.