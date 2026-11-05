undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Why Liquid Death’s media chief is determined to break away from LiveRamp
By Sam BradleySeb Joseph,3 days ago
Liquid Death’s chief media officer could do without another branded hoodie this holiday season. A credible alternative to LiveRamp would go down far better. Benoit Vatere has been looking for one since early August, when the beverage brand stopped the identity graph, after about 18 months of usage. The decision came weeks after Publicis Groupe’s plan to acquire LiveRamp was made public. In an interview with Digiday, Vatere said it was a simple choice: “I don’t want to train or have them see that super valuable information [for] anybody that I’m trying to get market share from.”