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Karōshi Teases A Revenge Quest That Would Make John Wick Proud
4 days ago
For those who remember a time when manga and anime were niche interests, the concept of “weebing out” (in lay terms: wearing your love for Japanese culture on your sleeve) still feels like a faux pas. It’s something of a shock to see these interests go the way of fan fiction and comic books, filtering into the mainstream where otaku can celebrate it with abandon. But it’s true: anime is in now, matcha has become such a symbol of cool that vendors can hardly keep up, and action sagas like John Wick pay clear and decisive homage to samurai epics and Japan-set revenge thrillers.