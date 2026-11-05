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Two open houses ahead for Hope Lutheran School
3 days ago
Another announcement today for school-shoppers – Hope Lutheran School (WSB sponsor) has two open houses coming up in the next few weeks. Here’s what to know:. The first Open House will take place Sunday, November 8, from 2–4 p.m. at Hope’s main campus, highlighting programs for Preschool through Grade 4. Families are invited to explore classrooms, meet teachers and staff, and learn more about Hope’s faith-based approach to education, strong academic programs aligned with Washington State learning standards, and welcoming school community.