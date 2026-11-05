undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
SecurityScorecard’s Project Meridian Maps U.S. Healthcare Cyber Risk, Showing How One Breach Can Cut Off Rural Care
4 days ago
SecurityScorecard has released “Visiting Hours: What Hackers See When They ‘Drop By’ America’s Hospitals and Clinics,” an outside-in snapshot of U.S. healthcare cyber risk. The report draws on Project Meridian, SecurityScorecard’s geospatial intelligence platform that shows cyber and physical risk across the nation’s 16 critical infrastructure sectors as one connected system. The report uses Project Meridian to show what hackers see when they probe America’s hospitals and clinics, and it gives leaders a 30-day plan to act on what they find.