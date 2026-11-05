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Green Lake County confirms measles cases tied to another Wisconsin county
By Ashley Kaster, FOX 11 News,4 days ago
(WLUK) -- Green Lake County says it recently confirmed five cases of measles linked to a laboratory confirmed case in another Wisconsin county. Health officials did not name the other Wisconsin county but say all confirmed and suspected cases identified so far have been among people who were not vaccinated against measles.
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