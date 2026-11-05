undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Ankama Animations’ Welsh & Shedar Premieres Today on YouTube
By Vic,3 days ago
PARIS, November 5, 2026 – Ankama Animations‘ Welsh & Shedar premieres today at 11 a.m. PT / 8 p.m. CET on the Krosmoz YouTube channel, free to watch worldwide (excluding Japan). The 12-episode animated adventure begins with Episode 1, “MUSHROOM PIE,” followed by Episode 2, “CHEESE OMELET,” on November 6. New episodes will then arrive every Thursday through January 14, 2027.