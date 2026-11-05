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What if Frisco gets The Onion Bowl?
By Brian Reinhart,4 days ago
Here’s some good news: The Onion, which not only is still funny but is now one of the largest newspapers in America by print circulation (86,000), wants to buy the naming rights to a college bowl game this winter and festoon the event with dumb jokes. This news comes from The Onion CEO Ben Collins’ interview with journalist Pablo Torre, along with the backstory that Collins’ original idea was a bowl game between the two worst colleges, nine quarters long, with no penalty for roughing the kicker. In fact, The Onion was already on the brink of signing a contract for naming rights to the New Orleans Bowl before New Orleans city officials decided that they don’t like The Sickos Guy.