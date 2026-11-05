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Pre-Order Today Lanterns: The Complete First Season on 4K UHD, Blu-ray™ & DVD releasing on February 9, 2027
By Vic,3 days ago
BURBANK, CA (November 5, 2026)— Bring home every twist of the investigation when Warner Bros. Home Entertainment releases DC Studios drama series Lanterns: The Complete First Season on 4K UHD, Blu-ray™, and DVD February 9, 2027,starring Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre as John Stewart. Pre-order your copy today!