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Travel publication touts Fall River, New Bedford, Bristol County, as alternative retirement destination
By Ken Paiva,4 days ago
Bristol County, Massachusetts, is being highlighted as a more affordable coastal option for retirees seeking an alternative to Boston, according to a travel publication. Islands.com described Boston as busy and expensive, with a cost of living 49% higher than the national average, according to Payscale. The report noted that cities in Bristol County, such as New Bedford and Fall River, have a lower cost of living than Boston, according to Salary.com, while still offering access to coastal living, forests, beaches, and easy day trips into nearby Rhode Island.
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