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BPCC’s Natosha Johnson graduates from Leadership Natchitoches program
By BPT Staff,4 days ago
Natosha Johnson, integrated student services program director at the Bossier Parish Community College Natchitoches campus, graduated as a member of Leadership Natchitoches Cohort 7 and was selected by her peers to serve as class representative and graduation speaker. Facilitated by the Natchitoches Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Natchitoches is an eight-month...
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