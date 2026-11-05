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A Fragmented Continent: ECB Vice President Advocates for the Single Market Integration as EU Struggles with Economic Growth
By JD Alois,2 days ago
European savings increasingly fund US companies. The European Union’s (EU) entire mission was to create a single market where goods and services could flow seamlessly between member states, unhindered by regulations and rules. While the mission was grand and the vision sound, the dream has fallen short. Today, Brussels is known for creating obstacles, mostly from unelected bureaucrats, while seeking to protect cronies or idiosyncrasies without any concern for any harm being done.